Ariana Grande Changed Benefit Concert Setlist to Honor Victim of Terrorist Attack

She also paid tribute to 15-year-old fan Olivia Campbell who lost her life in the attack, and she recounted a conversation she had with the girl’s mother.

“And then she told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

“So that being said, we had a different show planned, and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

During the concert, Grande thanked the the audience for being strong and unified. Together, they sang Live Forever.

British-American singer Marcus Mumford, best known as the lead singer of the band Mumford and Sons, kicked off the night with a moments silence to remember the victims.

It was also the final song she played at that Manchester Arena concert, and the penultimate one here, which she sang with the rest of the line-up stood behind her.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of the suicide bombing that struck at Grande’s show on May 22.

Grande appeared emotional as she performed some of her hits, including “Break Free“.

The show also saw performances from Take That, who opened their set with their crowd-pleasing song Let It Shine before renditions of Giants and Rule The World.

“You’ve been singing for us, and now we want to sing for you”, Chris Martin told Grande prior to the performance.

Take That got the audience dancing as Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, hit the stage to a roaring crowd.

“So proud to see the perseverance of the people of #Manchester today and of all those who performed and participated tonight”, Enrique Iglesias wrote.

There were concerns the concert would be cancelled after the deadly London Bridge terror attack on Sunday killed seven people and injured 48 others.

Coldplay performed an acoustic version of Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger before breaking out another Manchester classic with James’ Sit Down leading into their song Fix You.

“I promised one of those kids I would deliver a message, his name is Adam, he’s 13-years-old”.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, US singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single “Happy”. Hey now, hey now, when the world comes in.

“No matter what you say it won’t hurt me/Don’t matter if I fall from the sky/These wings are made to fly”.

“What an unbelievable thing we’re doing tonight, would you agree”, Bieber said.

The show was held at the Old Trafford cricket stadium, just under four miles from the Manchester Arena. “Love spreads.’ Adam, if you’re watching, you’re our hero tonight”.

Bieber added: “God is good in the midst of the darkness”.