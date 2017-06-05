Ariana Grande charity concert raises $17m

She also acknowledged that they had an entirely different show planned but changed much of it the previous day after her meeting with the mother of slain 15-year-old victim, Olivia Campbell.

Pharrell. “I’m bowing because, despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Artists from Coldplay to Black Eyed Peas joined Grande for the concert, which she was hosting rather than starring in. Ariana Grande recognizes teen who died in Manchester attack in emotional return to stage Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack ‘really emotiona.

Examples of joy abounded: Marcus Mumford beaming as he scratched out disco guitar licks to back up Williams in “Get Lucky”; Coldplay’s Chris Martin timing a leap to a burst of brightly colored confetti; Grande flirting with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, during their giddy “The Way”. “But love conquers fear and love conquers hate”, she said.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here”. All we feel tonight is love.

Grande subsequently chose to hold the concert this weekend to honour those lost, and the gig went ahead despite another atrocity in London 24 hours prior.

Despite the circumstances, a celebratory atmosphere prevailed as Grande herself returned to the stage.

Around 45,000 tickets were sold in just six minutes while the rest were given to those who attended Grande’s concert under a fortnight ago.

Will.I.Am performing “Where Is the Love?”: “We are here and we are together and we are one”.

Before launching into her hit Side To Side, Grande told the crowd: “I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified”.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester. “God is in the midst, and he loves you and he is here for you”.

From giving us the hits including “Break Free“, “Side To Side” and “Be Alright“, one of the night’s most touching moments however came as Ari joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for “My Everything”, comforting a young girl who battled through her emotions to finish the song. Williams serenaded the crowd with his song Strong, changing the words to, “Manchester we’re strong”.

“And you are the mother, the mother of your baby child/ The one to whom you gave life, and you have your choices/ And these are what make man great, his ladder to the stars/ But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this/ As brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”. The One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised more than $A17 million (10 million) for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far.