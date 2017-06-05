Ariana Grande Closes One Love Manchester Concert with ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

Every artist had an emotional message for the audience, with common threads of togetherness and love prevailing in each one.

Mac has been a huge support to Ariana in wake of the incident, and was pictured meeting the singer and her mother Joan from their private jet when they returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, the following day.

A very emotional Grande joined Parrs Wood High School Choir to sing her hit, “You Are My Everything“.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

During the concert, Grande thanked the the audience for being strong and unified.

“She told me Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”, Grande said, before launching into her popular song “Side to Side”.

He said: “Last night this nation was challenged and all of you were challenged and you had a decision to make if you were gonna’ come out here tonight”.

“I encourage you to choose love even when it’s hard”. To the families, we love you so much.

In what may have been the most powerful moment of the show, Grande closed out the show by singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” alone onstage.

As details emerged of Saturday’s terror incident, Grande responded with a tweet: “Praying for London”.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope. We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky”.

Commencing the show was Marcus Mumford, singing an acoustic version of Mumford & Sons’ track Timshel. Williams serenaded the crowd with his song Strong, changing the words to, “Manchester we’re strong”.

She added: “I love you guys so much”.

Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

Officials say security will be bolstered for “One Love Manchester“, which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande’s May 22 concert.

“Tonight is all about love”, a teary-eyed Grande told the crowd of thousands at the “One Love Manchester” concert.

Despite the atrocities, fans including those injured in the Manchester Arena on May 22, headed to the venue in their droves, proudly wearing clothes emblazoned with the slogan, “We stand together”.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

The Guardian reported that Lily was released from the hospital in time to attend the benefit concert.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on MTV’s website, Ariana Grande’s Facebook Page, YouTube, and Twitter.