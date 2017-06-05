Ariana Grande Concert Sells Out in 6 Minutes

10,000 touts tried to claim free tickets to the One Love Manchester benefit concert which is hosted to raise money for those affected by last Monday’s bad terror attack.

There were concerns that some fans, who had bought tickets through secondary websites, would not be entitled to passes to her One Love Manchester show this weekend but Ticketmaster have extended their registration deadline and are working to verify all ticketholders.

That’s great for organizers, but not so much for those who attended the original show, who were promised free tickets to the benefit but were unable to get them this morning before the sell-out.

Ticketmaster reacted to the fake applications with the following statement: “Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made”.

All 45,000 tickets for pop star Ariana Grande’s upcoming charity concert in Manchester, England, sold out in six minutes Thursday.

After revealing a slew of huge artists would be performing at the One Love Manchester concert on June 4 earlier this week, Grande’s team have now confirmed that both Little Mix and Robbie Williams have joined the lineup.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Some tickets for the benefit concert have appeared on eBay – but the company has told the BBC it is attempting to remove listings as soon as they appear.

Those who were at the original concert have been offered free tickets, while the the remainder went on sale for 52 Dollars.

‘We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale’.

Stars joining Grande on stage for the event include Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry. Fans are being asked not to bring any bags to the show so the security process won’t be delayed, the BBC reported.