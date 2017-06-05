Ariana Grande critic Piers Morgan apologizes to singer

Ariana Grande sparked rumours of an engagement at her One Love Manchester mega-gig in Manchester, England on Sunday when she hit the stage wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Other artists who couldn’t be there like Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora and Sean Paul paid tribute in videos played at the concert.

It’s not just the people in the audience at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert that were emotional; some of the performers on stage were, too.

The all-star show was held to remember the victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. The benefit concert was deemed a success after more than $9 million was raised.

The singer had cancelled tour dates and flown back to the United States to be with her loved ones immediately after the Manchester attack. The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly fearless city of Manchester” for a benefit concert.

Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford kicked off the show with a minute of silence for the victims of both attack, followed by performances from superstars Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend said they were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena. “I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world really needs”.

The show went on as about 160 miles to the south, Londoners reeled from a Saturday night terrorist attack that killed seven people and injured dozens more. “I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, said Pharrel Williams, who performed alongside Miley Cyrus. We’ve got to be there for everyone in Manchester.

All proceeds from the show will go to the British Red Cross for its Manchester Emergency Fund, which can be donated to here.

She thanked the crowd and Grande for having her at the event, before relaying her own message of love.