Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack ‘really emotional’ at benefit

Grande, 23, initially performed Be Alright and Break Free. Before the performance, Cyrus praised her friend Ariana, admiring her for the incredible show she put on saying, “You’ve always been there for me, I’m happy to be here for you”.

For the occasion, Ms Grande wore a white oversized jumped emblazoned with One Love Manchester.

Grande, wearing a baggy “One Love Manchester” sweat shirt and a pair of sweat trousers, invited students from Manchester’s Parrs Wood High School to perform with her on stage. All proceeds from the event will go to the victims and their families.

Grande thanked those in attendance. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”.

Grande was in tears after being joined on stage by all her fellow artists.

Becks said: “As a father what happened made me truly sad and it’s a day we’ll never forget”. “Look in their eyes and tell them you love love”, Perry instructed everyone.

Questions were raised by fans about whether the One Love benefit gig would still go ahead in the wake of the latest terror attack in London.

Grande closed the three-hour-plus event with a cover of “Over the Rainbow“, crying onstage at the song’s end as the audience cheered her on.

“There’s other concerts I want to go to in the future without being as anxious”, she added. Importantly, he then thanks all of the audience for attending the concert despite the attack on London Bridge last night. “This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “As unfortunately we saw yesterday, evil will test us, it will show its face again”.

Fellow fans Jasmine Mayers and Lydia Smith said they came to the concert “to show support to the victims’ families”.

Mumford urged the crowd to “not be afraid”.

The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons sang “Timshel” while strumming his guitar at the “One Love Manchester” concert, held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

She was at the gig attacked by a suicide bomber on 22 May, killing 22 people and injuring many more. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The fan added during the broadcast that she cried while “driving past the arena”.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account. Some, such as eight-year-old Lily Harrison, had been badly injured, along with her mum and dad.