Ariana Grande gets emotional as she closes One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande returned to Manchester this weekend for a star-studded benefit concert for the victims of last month’s terror attack. In between songs, Grande said “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today”.

The US pop singer, 23, played tracks including Be Alright, Side To Side and Break Free during the One Love Manchester charity concert after the mother of one of the teenage victims said her daughter would have wanted to hear the hits. “I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now”. “Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

The gig marked Grande’s first performance since bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb, killing her fans and parents as they left her show at Manchester Arena. “As unfortunately we saw yesterday, evil will test us, it will show its face again”.

Proceeds from One Love Concert will be donated to a fund set up to help the victims’ families.

Braun said a TV broadcasting the concert was set up at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some victims were still recovering.

Artist support for Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (June 4) wasn’t limited to those who were on the show’s lineup. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”.

Less than 24 hours before the concert got underway, Britain was rocked by another terrorist attack, in central London, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.

More than 50,000 crowded into Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch Grande headline the benefit. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

Event organisers said £2 million had been raised by text and online donations during the three-hour concert, as the British Red Cross confirmed that more than £10 million had been raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in total.