Ariana Grande holds benefit concert in wake of terror attacks

Justin then urged everyone to raise their hands in honour of those killed in the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s gig less than two weeks ago.

She told the 50,000-strong crowd: ‘Manchester, I love you with all my heart thank you so much’.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, especially in moments like these, it can be the most hard thing to do, but love conquers fear and love conquers hate. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said before he launched into his hit song, “Happy” with an assist from Miley Cyrus.

“Tonight is all about love, am I right?” she asked the crowd.

“From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans”.

Following the silence, Mumford declared, ‘Let’s not be afraid, ‘ and started singing his band’s track “Timshel“, before introducing British boy band Take That.

Before welcoming Cyrus to perform Happy, Williams said: “You know why I’m bowing, I’m bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or hear or see any fear in this building”.

The event was staged just 24 hours after seven people were killed in another terrorist attack on and around London Bridge.

Fans who were at Grande’s Manchester Arena show last week were offered free tickets to the event, although some 10,000 heartless scammers who weren’t there tried to claim one, according to Ticketmaster.

The event went ahead despite another terror attack in London on Saturday in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”.

Fans flocked to the Old Trafford cricket ground for the show, many of them with tears rolling down their cheeks during the performances.

Celebrities and those who watched the concert made pleas on Twitter for The Queen to recognise the 23-year-old, who organised the fundraising concert herself.

She had just left the stage May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the arena as people were streaming out of the venue.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.

The One Love Manchester show definitely brought people from all over the world together, and will be a concert that will be remembered for many years to come. “And I said, ‘Ariana, it’s okay.’ She said Scooter, ‘If we do nothing, I can’t live with that. So that is what it will continue to do for us”.