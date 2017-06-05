Ariana Grande Hosts ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

The show opened to a minute of silence and a performance by Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

“But you are not alone in this. Hold your hand”, says the poignant lyrics.

Singer Robbie Williams then took to the stage to lead the audience in a rousing rendition of his Manchester tribute song, “Strong”. To your families, we love you so much.

Find out everything you need to know about the show in this video. “The love that we have here is the medicine that we need right now”.

Niall Horan: “When I saw you guys rallying together last week, it was a sight to behold and it was incredible… Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

Now in America on their Joshua Tree tour, which played Chicago last night, he paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack and sent a message of support to those affected.

There were too many poignant moments to count, from Grande singing “Where Is The Love?” with the Black Eyed Peas to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s cover of “Don’t Look Back in Anger“, a rock anthem by Manchester band Oasis.

Piers Morgan, who publicly slammed Ariana Grande after she jetted out to Florida immediately after the Manchester Arena attack on May 22, on Sunday apologised to the pop artiste and admitted that he misjudged her. “Evil will test us”. We will be great. “But because of you we can now represent through this as a world wide community that we will be ready, we will be fearless we will be great and we will honor our children”. He called the event a “statement that hatred and fear will never win”. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free“.

This was followed by Little Mix, which featured Grande returning to the stage for a tender duet on “Better Days” with Victoria Monet.

Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

A particularly sweet moment came when Grande joined members of the choir of Parrs Wood High School, located in a Manchester suburb, to sing “You Are My Everything“.

The pair sang Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over, during which they twirled each other around and embraced.

Other artists performing include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry and others. “Love conquers fear and love conquers hate”, she told the audience. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much.

Perry encouraged everyone watching the show to touch the person next to them and tell them, “I love you”, before launching into her hits “Part of Me” and “Roar“.

Bieber also sang his ballad Cold Water.

Although fans were delighted with the surprise appearance, there was some disappointment Noel Gallagher had not joined his brother for a full Oasis reunion.