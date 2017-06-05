Ariana Grande leads stars at Manchester benefit concert

One Love Manchester, a concert Ariana Grande organized to benefit victims of the bombing outside her May 22 concert in the United Kingdom city, boasted a star-studded lineup including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Grande herself – but some lesser-known talents had one of the show’s most emotional moments: the Parrs Wood High School choir. “We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win”, Braun said.

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday.

She then performed a duet with U.S. band The Black Eyed Peas of their epic hit Where Is The Love.

The 23-year-old American star was greeted with a huge cheer when she took to the stage and later broke down in tears when she was joined by the local Parrs Wood High School Choir during one of her songs.

The 1990s boy band were followed by former member Robbie Williams, who performed his hit Strong with lyrics adjusted to reflect the city as well as his signature tune Angels.

Grande thanked those in attendance.

‘There was only Jaden and Evie left in the room and she said: “Tell me what to do, I can’t do enough for them, I needed to get back”. “I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now”.

Alongside Mills, Grande also met 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann who had undergone two operations. After the song concluded, Grande embraced her in a hug. “But love conquers fear and love conquers hate”, she said. “Would you agree that love always wins?” “That’s how we know there is no end to love”.

Look back over our coverage to see how events unfolded.

Just hours after a terror attack in London Saturday night, Grande’s show promoter took to Twitter to assure fans the concert would go on as planned.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”.

Braun said a TV broadcasting the concert was set up at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some victims were still recovering.

British singer Marcus Mumford kicked off the show and held a moment of silence before performing.

He opened the show with a solo performance of Mumford and Sons‘ “Timshel” before welcoming Manchester’s own Take That to the stage.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there would be a “significant number of officers” at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

“Adam if you’re watching, you’re our hero tonight”, he added to cheers from the 50,000 strong crowd at the Old Trafford Cricket ground. Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

Everyone who attended the Manchester Arena concert was invited to apply for free tickets to the event.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.