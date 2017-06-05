Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert: How to help

Grande enlisted some of music’s biggest names for the benefit concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher. She took a special bus from the Royal Manchester children’s hospital, determined to be in the crowd, along with two other children from her ward.

The One Last Time singer had just finished an emotional performance with the Parrs Wood High School Choir when she introduced Mac, who she has been dating since August 2016, to perform two songs together.

The show is expected to bring in around $2.6 million. The concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert were given free tickets to attend Sunday’s concert, with some persuaded to attend by their affection for the pop star.

After her lovely and understandably teary-eyed version of “The Wizard of Oz” classic, she concluded the show, telling Manchester “Thank you so much, I love you“. “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”, she yelled.

Scooter Braun, the agent for headliner Ariana Grande, said the One Love Manchester concert “will not only continue, but do so with greater purpose“. All proceeds from the concert will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Grande and some of her famous friends held a benefit concert in Manchester, England Sunday to benefit the victims of a terrorist attack that took place following her performance there almost two weeks ago. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”. We choose to love our families, our friends, and our country.

Originally organized to mark the May 22 suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people in the Manchester Arena, Sunday’s concert took on added meaning after three assailants killed seven people and injured almost 50 on Saturday night at the London Bridge and Borough Market in London.

She then shared an emotional story of how she’d met the mother of a teen girl who was killed during the attack.

Other artists were much more outspoken during their sets, especially Justin Bieber.

The show is being broadcast live across the globe.

One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.

Grande joined Coldplay to perform the 1995 Oasis hit, “Don’t Look Back In Anger“, which Mancurians have been using as a symbol of the city’s spirit in the face of the attacks.

Richardson says Grande is “very courageous to come back so soon”.

They said Saturday’s auto and knife rampage in London did little to ease their worries.

“We can’t let them stop us”, Ms Tipping said.

Nearly two weeks after a terrorist attack outside her concert killed 22 and injured over 100 people, Ariana Grande has once again taken the stage in Manchester.

Around 50,000 fans crammed into Old Trafford cricket ground under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, including a significant number of armed officers, a sight that would be unusual under normal circumstances.

Grande tweeted that she was “praying for London” hours after the London attacks took place.

Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell, who also sang “Get Lucky“.