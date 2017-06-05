Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert streamed online, ABC

Mumford urged the crowd to “not be afraid”.

Following Saturday’s incident, Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun posted a statement to his Twitter page.

Two weeks after the bombing at her concert, which killed 22 people and left 116 injured, Ariana Grande fearlessly returned to the Manchester stage.

A clearly emotional Bieber asked the crowd to raise their hands and shout “we love you” to the victims.

“There are two-large scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone”, a Greater Manchester Police assistant chief constable, Garry Shewan, told The Telegraph.

“In a way it was just a way of keeping all of our minds busy – the young people and us adults as well”, he said.

“Tonight is all about love“, Grande said as she brought her beau out to join her onstage, but made no mention of her new jewellery.

“The kind of love and unity we’re displaying is what the world needs right now”.

Tickets to the benefit concert sold out within six minutes.

Imogen Heap singing “Hide and Seek.”

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?” Especially in moments like this it can be hard. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. The One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised more than $A17 million (10 million) for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far.

Perry encouraged concertgoers to reach out and touch their neighbors and tell them they love them.

One of the many covers performed on the night – alongside Somewhere Over The Rainbow and Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger – was Crowded House’s classic tune, Don’t Dream It’s Over, by Grande and Cyrus. “And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy”, she said.

Scooter Braun – the man who found Justin Bieber and now manages Grande – introduced the “Dangerous Woman” singer before she went on to sing her songs, “Be Alright” and ‘Break Free‘. Visit the BBC Music website for more videos http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p054q63tRobbie Williams sings “Angels”.

The 1990s boy band were followed by former member Robbie Williams, who performed his hit Strong with lyrics adjusted to reflect the city as well as his signature tune Angels.

“There is no end to grief”.

Miley also said the reason why she’s so close with Ari is because they both believe that it is important to take care of one another and the planet.