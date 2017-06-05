Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Sing Together at ‘One Love Manchester’

Ariana Grande returned Sunday to Manchester to honor the lives of those lost there. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free“.

“I encourage you to choose love, even when it’s hard”.

Led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, the choir stood alongside Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford ground to perform her song “My Everything“.

The Oasis classic has become an anthem for the city following the May 22nd terror attack, with Mancunians singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” during a public memorial in Manchester; Oasis hail from the British city.

A supporter from Manchester who was half way across the globe sent his thanks to Grande from distant Taiwan.

“I love you so so much”.

The attacker was later identified as Salman Ramadan Abedi, a 22-year-old British Muslim.

“Manchester, I love you so much”, she said.

During his performance, Bieber also started a chant of the word “love” among the crowd.

Addressing the audience, Bieber declared, “What an incredible thing we’re doing tonight, would you not agree?”

Announcing the concert last week, she said: “My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones”.

Mr Burnham thanked Ariana Grande and the other acts performing in the concert, being held to raise funds to support grieving families and victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Some attendees have admitted to feeling nervous following Saturday night’s terror attack in central London. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”.

‘So, that being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything.

“Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”, she yelled.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets.

It was Grande’s first performance since the May 22 attack, which left 22 dead and more than 100 injured as they left the singer’s concert at Manchester Arena.

The Greater Manchester Police said more than 130,000 people were expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

Justin Bieber addressed the crowd after his set, saying: “God is good in the midst of the darkness”.

Manchester authorities have warned that everyone going to the concert will be searched, and the presence of armed police will be visible inside and outside the venue.

The Guardian reported that Lily was released from the hospital in time to attend the benefit.

FILE – In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their “Wilder Mind Tour” at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017.