Ariana Grande, Niall Horan perform at ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

“You guys made that decision, you looked fear right in the face and you said, ‘No, we are Manchester, and the world is watching'”.

The pop star thanks the crowd at her Manchester benefit concert.

Speaking of crying, maybe the most emotional moment came when Grande performed her song “My Everything” with the members of the local Parrs Wood High School choir. The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly courageous city” for a special performance. Before the performance, Cyrus praised her friend Ariana, admiring her for the incredible show she put on saying, “You’ve always been there for me, I’m happy to be here for you”.

Fellow singer Miley Cyrus joined the rendition and said: “I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you”.

“So I just wanted to come for closure – and tell people that we actually aren’t scared”.

Meanwhile Cyrus, who embraced Grande onstage, shared on Instagram, “Honored to sing for you tonight #Manchester!” God is in the midst, no matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you’.

An emotional Bieber said: “I want to honour those who were lost, or who were taken”.

Mrs Brownbill and daughter Hannah, 13, said they felt they had to attend to “support the people who weren’t so lucky as us”.

Chris then launched into some of his own hits, including Fix You and Viva La Vida.

Katy Perry also left a mark with her resilient performance: She sang a stripped down version of her hit, “Part of You“.

Pharrell Williams told the crowd “I don’t see or smell or hear any fear” at the open-air concert.

He said: “What an unbelievable thing we are doing tonight, would you not agree?”

“Good even Manchester“, singer Gary Barlow screamed.

“We’ve got to be strong”.

The benefit concert held less than two weeks after the Manchester attack turned into a night of unity, healing and joy for 50,000 music fans. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Those gathered at the One Love Manchester benefit concert have a minute’s silence before the concert begins.

Also on the bill were Take That, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Liam Gallagher and many more.

