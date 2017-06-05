Ariana Grande performs at Manchester benefit concert

The “Swish Swish” singer’s stunning white dress during Sunday’s benefit concert included photos of the 22 people killed during the bombing.

Tonight, some of the biggest and best pop stars headed to Manchester for a benefit concert which is expected to raise at least £2m for the victims of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena terror attack and the families who were affected.

Braun said a TV broadcasting the concert was set up at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some victims were still recovering.

“She left 5 minutes early because she was exhausted”, Laura said of her daughter, who was dressed in an Ariana Grande t-shirt.

Fellow singer Miley Cyrus joined the rendition and said: “I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you”. “You know why I’m bowing?”

Ariana Grande fans have begun arriving for the American pop singer’s Manchester benefit concert, nervous but determined to show solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombing at an earlier Grande show in the city.

After asking the audience – which includes numerous survivors of the horrific attack – to come together in a minute’s silence in solidarity for those who lost their lives, the star performed a solo version of his band’s hit “Timshel”.

Grande closed the show by inviting all the other performers on stage to help her sing her 2014 hit “One Last Time”, before she closed with a moving solo version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert would go on as planned. “I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

“We plan to honour them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear”, he added. She even collaborated with others onstage: She sang Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group; she performed a duet with Cyrus; and she sang her debut song, “The Way”, with rapper Mac Miller.

We stand with you, Manchester.

The leader of rock band Mumford Sons then sang Timshel while strumming his guitar. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy“.

However, in the days after the attack, she and her.

“Our grandparents went through world wars so that we could live in freedom and now it’s starting again”.