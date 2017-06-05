Ariana Grande performs at Manchester benefit

Cyrus then delivered an emotional rendition of her own “Inspired“, which she dedicated to everyone affected by the Manchester attack. “We must do something.’ She’s one of the bravest people I know”. Confetti burst following the performance.

She also returned to the stage to perform “My Everything” with Parrs Wood School Choir. Grande stunned as host, popping in every 20 minutes or so to perform a hit-and even a moving cover of “Over the Rainbow“. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much.

He continued: ‘I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost or that were taken.

Bieber offered more of that in “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water“, for which he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, as natural and unpolished as someone strumming in a college dorm. “When I saw you guys all rallying together last week, it was a sight to behold”. The benefit concert was organized to honor the 22 victims who were killed by a suicide bomber when Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” tour let out on May 22.

Responding to the news that the Queen had visited Manchester Children’s Hospital to speak with people wounded in the incident, Morgan tweeted: “If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see”.

Grande ruled the night, performing her own songs and then joining the band Coldplay to perform the song “Don’t Look Back in Anger“.

Scooter also spoke about the incident in London, that killed 7 people: “Last night, this nation was challenged, and all of you were challenged, and you had the decision if you were going to come out here tonight”. The crowds included the 14,000 who had been at the Manchester Arena on the night of the terror attack.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said. “Fear will never divide us because on this day, we stood with Manchester”.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000.

The concert went ahead in spite of another terror attack in London last night, in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured, many critically.

Police had warned concert-goers of additional checks after Saturday’s attacks in London that left seven dead when a van plowed into pedestrians and three attackers stabbed people.

The proceeds from Sunday’s concert will benefit the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund which has been set up to benefit the victims and their families.

