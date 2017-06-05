Ariana Grande Performs in Manchester Benefit Concert

The singer had cancelled tour dates and flown back to the USA to be with her loved ones immediately after the Manchester attack.

As a result, she explained, she rejigged her set list in order to honour Olivia’s wishes.

At the “One Love Manchester” show, she was joined by many other artists for a night of touching performances, tears, love, and solidarity.

The “Swish Swish” singer’s stunning white dress during Sunday’s benefit concert included photos of the 22 people killed during the bombing.

After singing acoustic versions of his hit songs “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water“, Justin Bieber took a moment to pay tribute to those who could not be at the concert.

All net ticket proceeds from the benefit show will also go to the fund, which is dedicated to aiding families and victims of last month’s attack on the Manchester Arena.

Ahead of the concert, Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of her young fans are being treated.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected”, he wrote”.

Then, the singer instructed the audience – both at the concert and at home – to touch the person next to them and “make human contact”.

The 52-year-old outspoken British television personality previously slammed the “Problem” hitmaker for flying back to the U.S. immediately after the atrocity, but took to Twitter on Sunday (04.06.17) night to apologise to the star after she organised a benefit concert in the English city.

Ariana Grande has a lot to say!

They said Saturday’s auto and knife rampage in London did little to ease their worries. “This is the medicine the world needs right now”.

The One Love Manchester concert was streamed online, with viewers encouraged to donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund via the British Red Cross to support those who have been injured or bereaved as a result of the attack.

The show opened to a minute of silence and a performance by Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Suns.