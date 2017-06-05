Ariana Grande Performs ‘One Last Time’ at One Love Manchester

So far, Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus and Marcus Mumford to perform “Happy” and “Get Lucky” respectively.

Found on a Manchester One Love fan website has, so far, been accurate on every act and artist.

The choir’s cover of the song quickly went viral after they performed it in tribute to the Manchester bombing victims.

The all-star show was held to remember the victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

Ariana Grande joined pupils from Parrs Wood High School in Manchester for an emotional performance at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.

“Manchester, we love you so much”, Grande said at the close of her initial performance. He sang and offered encouraging words to the crowd, who held inspirational signs in their hands.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go toward the Red Cross’ We Love Manchester emergency fund, in support of the victims and families of the May attack.

A very emotional Grande was met with cheers from the audience, and her fellow performers including Miley Cyrus, Naill Horan, Katy Perry and Imogen Heap.

The US star returned to the United Kingdom earlier this week and has brought back celebrities including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry for the charity gig.

Another fan mentioned that it was “a bit nerve-wracking coming back to the city” today to attend the benefit concert.

The Guardian reported that Lily was released from the hospital in time to attend the benefit concert.

Richardson says Grande is “very courageous to come back so soon”.

They said Saturday’s vehicle and knife rampage in London did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling. We won’t let this divide us.

The One Love Manchester event was organised by Ariana Grande at Old Trafford cricket ground after her gig was targeted by a suicide bomber last month – killing 22 people and injuring dozens of others.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets.

Taking to Twitter, Scooter wrote: “After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected”.

The show was a mix of gaiety and sombre reflection – fans could at times be seen jumping for joy, while others, holding banners saying “for our angels”, could be seen wiping away tears.

Speaking before the show, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the city would stand together.