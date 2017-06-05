Ariana Grande performs ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, consoles sobbing fan in Manchester

The singer, who at times got emotional during her performances, blew kisses at her fans who attended last month’s ill-fated concert.

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non-stop over the past week”. The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly courageous city” for a special performance.

Grande performed nine songs including “Break Free” – plus a duet of “Don’t Dream its Over” by Crowded House with Cyrus, “Where is the Love” with the Black Eyed Peas and her own tune “My Everything” with a local high school choir, whose star-struck young members wept openly though the song. All donations will go to the victims and families of those affected by the attack.

In an emotional speech halfway through she said: “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here”.

The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

“There is no end to grief, which is how we know there is no end to love”. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. So obviously, we had a totally different show planned, then we had a rehearsal yesterday and changed everything. This tragedy has made us throw away our divides, our differences, our politics, our adult nature and look to our children.

The show’s co-producer continued, “I had the privilege of joining Ariana at the children’s hospital the other night, and I’m proud to say that there’s a TV set up there right now, and those kids are watching us live, so please say hello to all those kids.

I just want to take this moment and honor the people who were loss and taken”.

“(Manchester’s) people are some of the most special I have ever met in my life”.

Before bringing out Cyrus to perform “Happy” with him, Williams honored the crowd saying, “I’m bowing because despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell of hear or see any fear in this building”. I think the kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine the world needs right now.

Miley Cyrus performs at the One Love concert in Manchester, England.

Originally organized to mark the May 22 suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people in the Manchester Arena, Sunday’s concert took on added meaning after three assailants killed seven people and injured almost 50 on Saturday night at the London Bridge and Borough Market in London.

The concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, using a van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a stabbing frenzy at Borough Market.

On Saturday night seven people were killed and almost 50 injured after three men drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge and set upon people in a crazed knife rampage.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

Despite the atrocities, fans including those injured in the Manchester Arena on May 22, headed to the venue in their droves, proudly wearing clothes emblazoned with the slogan, “We stand together”.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.