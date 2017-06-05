Ariana Grande, Pittsburgh Rapper Mac Miller Sing For Manchester

Ariana Grande has teamed up with fellow pop star Miley Cyrus to deliver an emotional rendition of the Crowded House classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

She told me Olivia would’ve wanted to hear the hits!’ ” Grande said.

In an incredibly fearless and powerful gesture of support, Ariana Grande hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday night in England, bringing together music fans and a community very much in need of some love.

Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford kicked off the show with a minute of silence for the victims of both attack, followed by performances from superstars Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay.

Justin then urged everyone to raise their hands in honour of those killed in the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s gig less than two weeks ago. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, will will be great and we will honor our children.

The fund was set up to support those affected by the suicide bombing at Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, which left 22 people dead.

The song had been played at some of the funerals of the people who lost their lives during the attack.

Cyrus said they had sung the song together before, but had not done so in a while.

Ms Richardson said Grande was “very fearless to come back so soon”.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, thanked the crowd for attending and paid tribute to the Manchester Arena victims before introducing the singer to deafening cheers. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

The crowd at Old Trafford joined Grande and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin singing the track as lyrics were displayed onstage. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet.

Manchester police said that “significant” numbers of police personnel would be present at the concert. We won’t let this divide us.