Ariana Grande Posts Heartfelt Message in Response to Manchester Attack

British officials say they have resumed sharing information about the investigation into the Manchester bombing with US counterparts, following a brief suspension over concern that American intelligence agencies were leaking sensitive details to the media.

British police have so far arrested eight people suspected of involvement in the attack.

Metropolitan Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, Britain’s top counter-terror officer, said police are confident that have in custody “some of the key players that we’re concerned about”.

Tributes left in St Ann’s Square, Manchester for the people who died in Monday’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

It was revealed that specialist teams have carried out a review of security for more than 1,300 events with Britain remaining at the highest threat level of critical while the investigation into the bombing continues.

However, the poll also suggested that 41 percent of respondents believe the Conservatives would handle defense and security best, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Labour.

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Blair said the leak of images from the attack was a “grievous breach”, but added that something similar had happened after the London 7/7 bombings.

The Greater Manchester Police said today a fifth person was arrested in Wigan, located about 25 miles west of Manchester.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence-sharing relationship we have with the U.S. is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, a British government source said.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi’s younger brother 20-year-old Hashem, and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the interior ministry.

A British official said that Abedi had been on the periphery of the intelligence radar before the massacre. The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North-West, the United Kingdom and the world over, it’s absolutely incredible.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”, she wrote.

Grande, 23, said in a message on her Instagram account that a date for the concert had not yet been worked out.