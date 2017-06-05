Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Honor Victims With Concert

Justin Bieber paid an emotional tribute to all the victims killed in the horrific attack.

“All our hearts are with you”.

Nearly 15 years after it was a mega hit, this song still sums up the incomprehension most people feel at the brutal ruthlessness of the modern world, while offering hope that it doesn’t have to be this way.

“We’re broken-hearted for children who lost their parents and parents who lost their children from this senseless, senseless horror”, he said.

“I love you Manchester“, she yelled to the crowd. “We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky”.

He said: “I want to dedicate this next song to the handsome people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack“. The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then strummed his guitar and sang “Timshel“, which includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”. To name but a few, Ari and Miley reprised their 2015 performance of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”, Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on “Get Lucky“, and Ari filled in for Fergie on the Black Eyed Peas” “Where Is The Love?’

Last week, she returned to the United Kingdom, where she visited Manchester suicide bombing survivors in the hospital and prepared for the One Love Manchester show, which will also feature the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay and be televised live on Sunday at 2pm on channels such as ABC and BBC, plus online.

Cheers drowned out tears in Manchester on Sunday as Ariana Grande was joined by fellow music stars for a charity concert where fans vowed to face down fears of terrorism after two deadly attacks in Britain.

“Our thoughts are with everyone that’s been affected by this”.

A clip of Stevie Wonder beamed to milions tells the crowds he stands with Manchester “Anyone who tries to make anyone think that things of destruction have anything to do with God or Allah are a lie”, he says.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin took to the stage for a attractive rendition of Don’t Look Back in Anger, a classic of the Mancunian band Oasis.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.

The concert was in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22.

The Guardian reported that Lily was released from the hospital in time to attend the benefit.

Other stars struck a defiant note onstage, praising the crowd for refusing to let the actions of terrorists deter them from attending the show.

Some fans questioned whether Sunday’s show would go on after three men drove a van into a crowd on a London bridge Saturday night before leaping out and stabbing numerous people in nearby bars and restaurants.

Scooter – who also manages Justin Bieber, who also took to the stage at the event – ended his powerful message by ensuring fans that “hatred will never win”. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, we will be great and we will honour our children.