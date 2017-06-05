Ariana Grande returns to Manchester with all-star benefit concert

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from “Side to Side” to “Break Free“.

She was also joined on stage by the Parrs Wood High School Choir, when the occasion became too much for one member.

The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the bombing less than two weeks ago.

Grande thanked those in attendance. “I love you guys so much and I think the kind of love you’re displaying is the medicine the world needs right now”, she said. “As soon as I met her, I started crying, and gave her a big hug”.

Mac joined her on stage to the delight of a wild crowd before following up the performance with his song ‘Dang!’

Fans make a symbolic gesture at the One Love Manchester tribute. “And he loves you, and he’s here for you”.

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

Martin and Coldplay also paid homage to Oasis with a performance of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” during their stirring set towards the end of the show.

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Joan on Monday took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the horrifying incident, saying she spent the week of the attack “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow” over ‘the diabolical act of terror, ‘ adding, ‘I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected’.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”, Braun said.

“Evil will test us”.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”.

‘Good even Manchester, ‘ singer Gary Barlow screamed. Williams serenaded the crowd with his song Strong, changing the words to, “Manchester we’re strong“.

Pharrell. “I’m bowing because, despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus brought the energy when they performed Happy.

Around 50,000 fans crammed into Old Trafford cricket ground under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, including a significant number of armed officers, a sight that would be unusual under normal circumstances.

On Saturday night seven people were killed and almost 50 injured after three men drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge and set upon people in a crazed knife rampage.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 wounded when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the Arena foyer as fans were departing.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

She had promised Grande that she would be there, when the pop star turned up at her bedside on Friday night, unannounced.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account. Some, such as eight-year-old Lily Harrison, had been badly injured, along with her mum and dad. Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live.