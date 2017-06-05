Ariana Grande returns to Manchester with benefit concert

Grande returned to the stage in the northern city after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack at the Manchester Arena, where she was performing.

More than 50,000 crowded into Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch Grande headline the benefit.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, Braun said in a statement.

An armed policeman is seen with music fans at the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.

The June 4 event showed much unity and respect for those who were affected by the terrorist attack at Grande’s May 22 concert in Manchester.

The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Ariana Grande’s Mom Joan Breaks Her Silence on Manchester Attack: “We Stand Together to Never Let [Evil] Rule Our Lives!”

Robbie Williams did it early in the show when he admitted his voice was gone and asked the audience to help him sing “Angels”.

Highlights of the show included a surprise appearance by Mancunian Liam Gallagher, who was joined by Coldplay for a rendition of the Oasis hit Live Forever, which ended with Gallagher throwing his tambourine into the crowd.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens Saturday.

“Tonight is about remembering those that suffered so much on that night, but also celebrating the spirit of this great city”.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today”, the singer said between songs.

“She left 5 minutes early because she was exhausted”, Laura said of her daughter, who was dressed in an Ariana Grande t-shirt.

“So I want to thank you for being just that”. You’ve got tickets to the biggest concert of the year, with the biggest bands in the world – it’s something to look forward to, ‘ ” said the girl’s father, Adam Harrison.

The singer had cancelled tour dates and flown back to the USA to be with her loved ones immediately after the Manchester attack.

“The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know”, she wrote late last month of her “Arianators”.

Mrs Coleman said: ‘I’m a bit nervous but there was no chance we weren’t coming, especially in light of what happened last night.

Viewers were also impressed with just how involved Ariana was with the entire night, with the singer making countless appearances on stage as she joined her boyfriend, Mac Miller, best friend, Miley Cyrus, and other famous pals for a variety of collaborations.