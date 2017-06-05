Ariana Grande returns to stage for Manchester benefit concert

“The biggest responsibility we have on this earth is to look after each other and look at what we’re doing, this is awesome”, Cyrus said.

“Thanks to my friend Ariana Grande and the entire Dangerous Woman crew – myself and everyone around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action”. Braun thanked “all the world-class artists who journeyed here on such short notice to join us here today”, and expressed his appreciation of those in the crowd who were first responders after the bombing at the Manchester Arena, people “who risked their lives to save others”.

Scooter also praised fans for coming to the concert following last night’s terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market and called Ariana “one of the bravest people I know”.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”.

“I am humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love”, Katy said as she took to the stage.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there will be a “significant number of officers” at the venue and had encouraged people to leave bags at home. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “We’ll see you again when the stars fall across the sky”. “We owe it [to the children] to be fearless”.

In this June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, on June 4, 2017.

Cyrus picked up his set with an emotional performance of her new song Inspired.

Liam Rees, 18, from South Wales, revealed he had given a spare ticket to the Old Trafford concert to Kellie Royle, 41, who had helped him and a friend get home after the Manchester attack.

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night.

We’ve raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Braun said in a statement.

