Ariana Grande returns to stage for Manchester benefit show

More than 14,000 tickets out of approximately 50,000 for Sunday’s concert have been set aside to be given free to fans who attended the original show.

Ariana Grande took a minute during her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) to give a touching speech and explain why she sang certain songs.

Grande told the audience that her song selection was influenced by the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in last month’s bombing. He sang and offered encouraging words to the crowd, who held inspirational signs in their hands.

The show raised money for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing and their families, and organizers expected to reach at least $2.5 million. Proceeds from the event are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Ariana lined up after the likes of Robbie Williams, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, Take That, and Niall Horan. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday”. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

Justin Bieber addressed the crowd after his set, saying: “God is good in the midst of the darkness”.

The show is being broadcast live across the globe.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, Braun said in a statement.

Though he was unable to attend, the former Manchester United and England winger sent his best wishes to those who defied the terrorists and turned out in their droves.

The American singer’s manager Scooter Braun said the Manchester gig now has a “greater purpose” than ever after the country’s second terror attack in two weeks.

Ms Richardson said Grande was “very fearless to come back so soon”.

They say the auto and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in north-west England, said they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne also wrote a statement, reminding Londoners to “stay safe” and “not let this break us”.

Coldplay also delivered a spin-tingling moment, as they sang Oasis” most famous hit “Don’t Look Back In Anger’, whose lyrics took on new meaning in the wake of the attack.

She was joined by numerous A-list acts at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, just miles from Manchester Arena, the site of the May 22 attack that claimed the lives of 22 people.

Liam Gallagher surprised fans when he got on stage before being joined by Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin.