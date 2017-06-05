Ariana Grande returns to stage for One Love Manchester

Some members of the choir were at Ariana’s original concert.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and sons opened the show with “Timshel“, followed by the Manchester pop group Take That.

“I don’t see or hear or smell any fear in this building”, said Williams, who performed his hit “Happy” with Miley Cyrus.

The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more.

Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, introduced the singer by first thanking Manchester, the United Kingdom city’s first responders, and the “world class artists who journeyed here on such short notice” to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

But the one that really stood out to us was Grande performing her song “My Everything” with the Parrs Wood High School Choir.

Mac has been a huge support to Ariana in wake of the incident, and was pictured meeting the singer and her mother Joan from their private jet when they returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, the following day.

An estimated 60,000 people attended the One Manchester Concert.

Grande said she wanted to return to the “incredibly courageous city” to spend time with her fans and to “honour and raise money for the victims and their families”.

All proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid the victims of the attack and their families.

The benefit concert held less than two weeks after the Manchester attack turned into a night of unity, healing and joy for 50,000 music fans. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet.

On Friday, Grande visited some of her injured fans at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

There were concerns the concert would be cancelled after the deadly London Bridge terror attack on Sunday killed seven people and injured 48 others.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend said they were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Ms Richardson said Grande was “very courageous to come back so soon”.

They say the vehicle and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

The front section of the Old Trafford Cricket Ground crowd was reserved for those who had been at Grande’s show on May 22.