Ariana Grande’s Emotional Speech In Manchester

Nearly two weeks after a terrorist attack outside her concert killed 22 and injured over 100 people, Ariana Grande has once again taken the stage in Manchester.

The song took on a new meaning given the tragic events in Manchester, something which wasn’t lost on Ariana as she gave a flawless but emotionally charged performance.

Some concertgoers clutched signs reading “For our angels” in tribute to the 22 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber set off a blast following Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Ariana Grande fans have described the nerves and excitement they felt before Sunday’s huge One Love Manchester concert.

The concert was in support of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22.

Other music stars like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber also joined in the concert to encourage the hurting and raise money to help victims.

“Tonight is all about love”, a teary-eyed Grande told the crowd of thousands at the “One Love Manchester” concert.

Ariana Grande sparked rumours of an engagement at her One Love Manchester mega-gig in Manchester, England on Sunday when she hit the stage wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

“We were lucky we weren’t hurt”, they told us.

Ariana added that she met Olivia’s mom, and that the “One Love Manchester” show changed because of what her mom said. The front section of the Old Trafford Cricket Ground crowd was reserved for those who had been at Grande’s show on May 22. Would you agree that love always wins? “We love you so much”.

Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell, who also sang “Get Lucky”.

After that heartwarming exercise, Perry sang a stripped-down acoustic version of her hit song “Part of Me” and a rousing rendition of her hit song “Roar”.

The concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, using a van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a stabbing frenzy at Borough Market.