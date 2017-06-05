Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert goes on

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday.

The money raised will go toward assisting the families and surviving victims of the May 22 suicide bombing.

Grande thanked those in attendance.

“I encourage you to choose love even when it’s hard”. You guys made that decision and you said no, we are Manchester and we are not afraid and the world is watching…

Coldplay were also a crowd favorite, performing well-known songs like “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You”. “Look in their eyes and tell them you love love”, Perry instructed everyone. “We love you so much”.

Grande wrapped up the event with a moving performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, which brought her to tears.

Tickets to the benefit concert sold out within six minutes. He thanked everyone for attending despite a terror attack in London the day before. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”.

“Evil will test us”.

The concert also will be broadcast on more than 130 iHeartRadio stations, and MTV will livestream the event on the website www.onelovemanchester.mtv.com. “As singers you sing all the time, so even when something like this happens you want to express your emotions through song”.

Pharrell Williams praised the people of Manchester for their courage. “I’m bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel, or smell or see any fear in this building. Everybody say, ‘We honor you.’ Everybody say, ‘We love you'”.

Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

Ariana Grande organized the benefit show after 22 people were killed outside her concert last month.

Three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens Saturday.

If that anecdote didn’t have you reaching for some Kleenex, perhaps this clip of a group of security guards dancing along with young concertgoers will do it for you.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 hurt when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the Arena foyer as fans were departing.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

The Parrs Wood School Choir stole the show on Sunday night at the One Love Manchester concert.