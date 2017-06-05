Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Singer Ariana Grande on Sunday returned to Manchester for a benefit concert after the suicide bomb attack that left 22 people dead and at least 100 others injured.

Ariana Grande sparked rumours of an engagement at her One Love Manchester mega-gig in Manchester, England on Sunday when she hit the stage wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

The 23-year-old pop star closed the show with a handsome rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, during which she became so overcome with emotion she needed to take a pause.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”.

Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, earned loud cheers from the audience as he emerged in his home town in surprise form.

Manchester could hear her roar, for sure – and the world is likely feeling the love from Perry’s performance and the rest of the passionate displays of solidarity coming out of this event.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.

Meanwhile Cyrus, who embraced Grande onstage, shared on Instagram, “Honored to sing for you tonight #Manchester!”

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

An emotional Bieber said: “I want to honour those who were lost, or who were taken”.

The singer appeared to get emotional as he told those gathered that “God loves you so, so much”.

“This concert’s about love, right?” she asked the crowd, before Mac walked on to the stage to screams from the crowd of 50,000 fans.

Grande later sang a duet with Miley Cyrus, covering Crowded House’s hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over“.

Cyrus said they had sung the song together before, but had not done so in a while. “All we feel here tonight is love and positivity”. She took a special bus from the Royal Manchester children’s hospital, determined to be in the crowd, along with two other children from her ward.

“Good even Manchester“, singer Gary Barlow screamed.

The next star to perform was Robbie Williams, who performed a moving version of his songs Strong and Angels.

“We’re still singing our songs, our songs, our songs”.

The event was staged just 24 hours after seven people were killed in another terrorist attack on and around London Bridge.

“I thought “oh, she’s come back on” – and people screaming because she’s on”, she said, adding that the thought it was part of the celebration.

One Love concert tribute to Manchester terror victims.