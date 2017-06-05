Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit show sells out in minutes

Calculating ticket touts have tried to get their hands on more than 10,000 free tickets for Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert – with some already appearing on resale websites.

Ticket buyers who were at the concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May were asked to provide their original booking details in order to register.

All survivors of Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert will get free tickets to her upcoming benefit concert.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “We have set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Ariana Grande concert to attend One Love Manchester for free”.

Ticketmaster said: “We would like to reassure any fans who were at the show that they will receive a free ticket”.

Ticketmaster released a statement shortly after the sell-out, saying that the event “was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning-140,000 fans were on the website and our call center was buzzing…”

A further 35,000 tickets for the event were released to the general public on Ticketmaster for £40 each. Sadly 10,000 heartless people tried to blag tickets as well. Fans who attended the original show had until Thursday afternoon to claim their tickets, the BBC reported.

Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan also will perform.

Those who were at the original concert have been offered free tickets, while the the remainder went on sale for 52 Dollars.

The singer left the country and cancelled the rest of her European tour the day after the horrific attack, which took place on May 21 and saw 22 people lose their lives.

All proceeds will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid victims of the attack and their families.