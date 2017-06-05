Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert gets under way

She told the crowd she met the mother of Olivia Campbell, 15, who died at last month’s show.

Before kicking off her set at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with an energetic performance of “Be Alright”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, introduced her with a heartfelt message.

Grande enlisted some of music’s biggest names for the benefit concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher.

The show was a mix of gaiety and somber reflection – fans could at times be seen jumping for joy, while others, holding banners saying “for our angels”, could be seen wiping away tears.

He dedicated the song “to the attractive people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack“.

Concertgoers began queueing outside Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground from 8.30am for of the gig, Grande’s first performance since bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing fans and parents as they left her show. The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly courageous city” for a special performance. The Oasis song was one crowds in Manchester sang during a vigil for the victims.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of the attack that struck at Grande’s show on May 22. Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

Videos and images of police dancing with fans at One Love Manchester are going viral. I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

Other acts at the sold-out show include Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Usher.

The show is being broadcast live across the globe.

Black Eyed Peas joined Ariana on stage for for Where is the Love.

The song took on a new meaning given the tragic events in Manchester, something which wasn’t lost on Ariana as she gave a flawless but emotionally charged performance. On Saturday, she had visited fans still receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the Manchester attack.

Authorities expected 130,000 people to be in the area and additional security measures were put in place, with police asking people not to bring bags to the venue in order to speed up entry as “everyone will be searched”.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

She also thanked the scores of “strong and unified” people who refused to let terror attacks stop them from living their lives.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert organized by the “Into You” singer was a lot of things: a star-studded, feel-good show; an emotional and at-times heart-wrenching tribute to the victims and survivors of recent United Kingdom terror attacks; and a show of solidarity, strength and love in the face of hate and divisiveness.

But on the eve of the concert, Britain was rocked by another terrorist attack in London, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.