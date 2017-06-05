Ariana Grande’s ring sparks engagement rumours at Manchester concert

“Because of our children and those children who had their tomorrows ripped away from them, we owe it to them to be courageous, they demand our bravery, and I want to say thank you again for coming out tonight and answering that call, that hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day, we all stood with Manchester”.

Grande sang multiple times throughout the three-hour-plus show, even duetting with Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller and the Parrs Wood High School Choir, one of the show’s strongest moments.

The benefit concert has been a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches from performers like Pharrell and Miley Cyrus, and a theme of love and togetherness evident throughout.

The large crowd had fallen at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.

The 52-year-old thought she should have stayed and visited her fans in hospital like the Queen did. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000.

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande’s manager and co-producer Scooter Braun introduced the pop star at her “One Love Manchester” concert, but not before sharing a touching story with the people watching from around the world.

Piers had previously bad-mouthed the songstress for returning home to Florida after the Manchester terror attack moments after her concert, which killed 22 people and injured 59.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

Grande enlisted some of music’s biggest names for the benefit concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus on stage at the One Love concert in Manchester, England.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on MTV’s website, Ariana Grande’s Facebook Page, YouTube, and Twitter. “She was very traumatized after the attack but it was very important to her to support the victims and show a level of defiance that stands up to this bloodlust and tells the terrorists that they are not going to stop us”, he told Billboard magazine.

They say the auto and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

More than 50,000 crowded into Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch Grande headline the benefit.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place less than two weeks after the attack at Grande’s concert, and a day after attackers killed seven people in the heart of London.