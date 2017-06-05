And after ceding the stage to Justin Bieber, she returned with yet another hit, “Love Me Harder”. He sang and offered encouraging words to the crowd, who held inspirational signs in their hands.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, she added.

It was then the moment that the whole crowd had been waiting for- Ariana Grande’s Performance.

The 46-year-old footballer joined Manchester united as a young trainee player in 1991, and remained with the football team until 2003.

The 23-year-old singer helped will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo sing their hit “Where is the Love?” which is especially meaningful now. “Manchester, you all look handsome”, he said.

“We will not be silenced”, she yelled before singing the anthem, “Roar”.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, had immediately returned to the U.S., interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour and later promising to return for the charity concert. “I am so honored to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you unbelievable people”. We love you so much.

Becks said: “As a father what happened made me truly sad and it’s a day we’ll never forget”.

Ultimately, the answer to that question was so clear: The love is in Manchester, thanks to Grande and Co.

On Friday, Grande visited some of her injured fans at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The energetic performance by a smiling, joyful Grande electrified an outdoor audience estimated at 50,000.

Miley Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell Williams, who also sang “Get Lucky”.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

The retired professional soccer player told attendees in a video message the people in Manchester “are some of the most special I’ve ever met in my life”.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and sons opened the show with “Timshel”, followed by the Manchester pop group Take That.

The singer became overcome with his emotion as he asked the crowd to honour “those who were taken”.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said.

“We want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud”.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, US singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single “Happy”.

Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for Manchester, England is still scheduled Sunday following the terrorist attacks in London Saturday.

But organisers said the event would go ahead “loudly” and with “greater purpose” after a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge, with three attackers then stabbing people indiscriminately.