Ariana Grande Sings ‘My Everything’ with Children’s Choir at One Love Manchester

That was the overall theme during One Love Manchester, the benefit concert put together by Ariana Grande to raise money for the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande fans have described the nerves and excitement they felt before Sunday’s huge One Love Manchester concert.

The singer thanked the crowd multiple times during the concert, at one point telling them, “The kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now”.

And Grande earlier sang My Everything with students from Parr’s Wood High school in Manchester, comforting 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, who was overcome with emotion.

“We’ve got to be strong”.

Pharrell Williams praised the people of Manchester for their courage. Olivia wouldn’t have wanted me to cry. “And this love you choose will give you strength and is it source of your greatest power”, she said. Justin Bieber asked the sold out crowd.

Every artist had an emotional message for the audience, with common threads of togetherness and love prevailing in each one.

Such a meaningful moment – not only for Scooter Braun, but for everyone involved at the One Love Manchester benefit concert tonight. “We must not be afraid”.

Just hours after a terror attack in London Saturday night, Grande’s show promoter took to Twitter to assure fans the concert would go on as planned.

The pair danced together as they performed their 2013 collaboration The Way and Miller’s track Dang!

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. “Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

Up to 14,000 of those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert, at which a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults, were given free tickets to attend yesterday’s show, with some persuaded to attend by their affection for the pop star, and despite their very real concerns about security.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there would be a “significant number of officers” at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

The superstar brought each a sunflower and a teddy bear, according to Lauren Thorpe, whose eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back as a result of the bombing.

After meeting the mother of victim Olivia Campbell-Hardy a few days prior, who told Ariana that Olivia would have wanted her to play her biggest songs at her show, Ariana scrapped the existing playlist to honour the late fan’s wishes. Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Proceeds from the show will go to Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.

Grande wore a white sweatshirt with “One Love Manchester” written on it.

Miley and Ariana first released their cover of this song in 2015 for the benefit of Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families.

“One Love Manchester” had many special moments – from Robbie Williams singing “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs” to Liam Gallagher’s surprise appearance.