Ariana Grande sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ at Manchester

Ariana Grande took a minute during her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) to give a touching speech and explain why she sang certain songs.

The concert is raising money for victims of the attack that struck at Grande’s show on May 22. The concert went ahead in spite of another terror attack in London last night, in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured, many critically.

Grande fought back tears between her songs but managed to keep it together to recount a recent meeting with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, one of 22 fans killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside Grande’s May 22 show.

Other artists performing include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry and others.

“We love you so much”, Grande told the audience at the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds.

Organizers expected the event to raise at least $2.5 million.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

The 23-year-old pop star held the young lead performer’s hand, both with tears in their eyes, as the rest of the singers joined in.

Perry also left a mark with her resilient performance: She sang a stripped down version of her hit, “Part of Me“. After the performance, Grande hugged Natasha.

Before bringing out Cyrus to perform “Happy” with him, Williams honored the crowd saying, “I’m bowing because despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell of hear or see any fear in this building”.

The singer appeared to get emotional as he told those gathered that “God loves you so, so much”.

Richardson says Grande is “very fearless to come back so soon”.

Police had said additional security measures would be in place for the show, which comes a day after a terror incident in London and almost two weeks after violence struck outside Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena.

They said Saturday’s vehicle and knife rampage in London did little to ease their worries.

“I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority”, Braun wrote.