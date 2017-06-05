Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ to Tearful Manchester Crowd

Take That – who hail from Manchester – were one of the first to confirm their involvement in the concert.

From giving us the hits including “Break Free“, “Side To Side” and “Be Alright“, one of the night’s most touching moments however came as Ari joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for “My Everything“, comforting a young girl who battled through her emotions to finish the song. The singers – some of whom were at the May 22 show when the tragedy occurred – came together to raise money and pay their respects through music with the tune.

The “One Love” benefit will be streamed from midday AEST on Sydney’s KISS FM and airs tonight on Channel 9 at 8:40pm AEST. Pre-teen soloist Natasha Seth was emotional and broke down into tears as Ariana embraced her during their performance of her hit “My Everything“.

She sang a rendition of her hit “One More Time”, which has a special significance, as it was her encore on the fateful night.

Braun said immediately after the terror attack, Grande told him: “If we do nothing, I can’t live with that”.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

The show opened to a minute of silence and a performance by Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Suns.

Grande canceled upcoming shows in London and Switzerland to prepare for Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” concert. “Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Manchester Arena just as they and thousands of people were leaving Grande’s concert. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams were just a few of the artists who took the stage and supported the night’s message of unity.

Braun said a TV broadcasting the concert was set up at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some victims were still recovering.

Authorities expected 130,000 people to be in the area and additional security measures were put in place, with police asking people not to bring bags to the venue in order to speed up entry as “everyone will be searched”.

Ms Richardson said Grande was “very courageous to come back so soon”.

They say the vehicle and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in north-west England, said they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

He added: “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery and defiance in the face of fear”.

Around 50,000 fans crammed into Old Trafford cricket ground under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, including a significant number of armed officers, a sight that would be unusual under normal circumstances.