Ariana Grande takes stage at ‘One Love Manchester’

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

The singer, sporting a white sweatshirt with the words “One Love Manchester” written on the front, jeans and her signature pony tail, opened her set with a performance of “Be Alright“. “Hold your hand”, says the poignant lyrics. “Love conquers fear and love conquers hate”, she told the audience. Confetti burst following the performance. She later returned to sing “Where Is the Love” with The Black Eyed Peas.

The singer’s Instagram account is filled with images of the One Love Manchester poster as well as two pics from Ariana’s compassionate visit to injured fans recovering in the hospital.

Miley Cyrus choked up during her performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert today.

“We love you so much, to the families we love you so much”.

The singer and some of her famous friends held a benefit concert in the English city to benefit the victims of a terrorist attack that took place following her performance there almost two weeks ago.

Mumford was followed by Take That who led the crowd in a handsome rendition of Rule the World before handing over the stage to Robbie Williams.

“We want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud”.

The next star to perform was Robbie Williams, who performed a moving version of his songs Strong and Angels. “We’re still singing our song, our song, our song”, as the crowd chanted along.

Less than two weeks after her concert was struck by a suicide bomber in Manchester, singer Ariana Grande took center stage in the city again to deafening cheers at her One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday evening for those affected by the attack. “She was very traumatized after the attack but it was very important to her to support the victims and show a level of defiance that stands up to this bloodlust and tells the terrorists that they are not going to stop us”, he told Billboard magazine. All net ticket proceeds from the con.

So many people who want to be at Ariana’s concert fundraiser live too far away, but the three biggest social media platforms will be live streaming the concert on Grande’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels. ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.

The Greater Manchester Police said more than 130,000 people were expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match.

“We’re broken-hearted for parents who’ve lost their children and children who’ve lost their parents in this senseless, senseless horror”. We won’t let this divide us.

Cyrus said they had sung the song together before, but had not done so in a while.

Mesfin Fekadu reported from NY.