The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which claimed responsibility earlier for Monday’s attack which killed at least 22 people in a packed concert hall in Manchester, has called for “all-out war” on the West at the start of Ramadan.

The man arrested in the inner-city area of Rusholme Friday evening local time was not identified, but police said he was arrested “on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act” and the arrest was connected to Monday’s bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert.

“The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out”. Together with her manager Scooter Braun, Ariana is also “reaching out to some of the biggest names in music” as well as to some of her closest friends in the industry and convincing them to take part in the benefit concert.

“We will continue in honour of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, Grande said, saying the victims would be on her mind, in her heart everyday and she would think about them for the rest of her life.

The 23-year-old pop star was not amongst the 23 killed or 116 estimated injured, but was understandably shaken by the attack on fans that had come to just see her perform. Grande noted that she’ll post details of the event soon.

Shortly after the attack, Grande’s fans took to social media, urging the singer to take care of her health, and it even forced a father of three to pen a lengthy letter asking the singer to put herself first.

She then confirmed that she will be performing in a benefit concert in aid of the victim’s families in Manchester.

In a statement on Wednesday, Grande’s management announced all dates through June 5 had been canceled. A place for them to escape, to celebrate.

Though authorities have made “enormous progress” in the investigation, further arrests are likely, the head of the Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins said.

‘I am sorry for the pain and fear you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing, ‘ she continued.

“I woke up because I heard the police shouting, they were shouting “Get down, it’s the police, hands on the ground, get on the ground”, said local resident Anita Santonelli, who said she saw around 10 armed police officers during the morning operation. We won’t let this divide us.