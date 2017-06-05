Ariana Grandes Manchester benefit gig raises 2.35 mn euros

Ariana Grande returned Manchester along with her starry singer friends like Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and Justin Bieber.

“I think the kind of love you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world really needs right now”.

“I encourage you to choose love even when it’s hard”.

The crowd went wild when Justin Bieber showed up, with a guitar, to perform an acoustic version of his song “Love Yourself”.

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from “Side to Side” to “Break Free“. A teary eyed Robbie Williams, Ariana herself chose to have boyfriend Mac Miller performed a duet, but it was Justin Bieber’s emotional speech and break down that has our attention. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

The large crowd had fallen at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win.

All the artists performed on at the Old Trafford on Sunday did so for free this despite another terror attack hit the United Kingdom recently post the Ariana concert episode.

But following Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert, Piers took to Twitter to apologise, saying he had “misjudged” the star.

“Manchester, we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience.

The sold-out “One Love” benefit follows another deadly attack that rocked London late Saturday when three men drove a van into a crowd before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants. Other performers included Little Mix, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap and Victoria Monet. Founded in 1846, AP has covered all the major news events of the past 165 years, providing high-quality, informed reporting of everything from wars and elections to championship games and royal weddings.