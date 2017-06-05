Armed Man At Orlando Airport Arrested, No Injuries

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

“There is no active shooter”, Orlando police tweeted.

During the 45 minutes that portions of the airport were locked down, the man did surrender. There were no injuries. Officers didn’t know the gun was a replica until they took him into custody.

An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday night at Orlando International Airport in the USA southeastern state of Florida, authorities said. The suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator.

Some flights were delayed during the almost three-hour standoff. He said in the report, he saw Pettigrew assume the “shooting stance” and point what appeared to be a gun at Officer Charles Wadley.

The force later said the suspect was in custody and “everyone is safe”.

The dramatic scene unfolded at the Dollar-Thrifty rental vehicle counter on Level 1, Side A of the airport.

“Our employees did everything in accordance with what OPD has trained them to do”, Kruppenbacher said.

Police say Pettigrew served in the Marines from 2009-2012.

Authorities in Florida said they had detained a lone “gunman” who had been found in the rental auto area on Tuesday evening. Terminal A was eventually closed, but the other side of the airport, Terminal B, remained open during the standoff.