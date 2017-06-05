Arrest made in sucker punch of man with cerebral palsy

Barry Baker, 28, of Georgetown, Delaware, was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday in Uwchlan Township.

The warrant comes after Baker was charged this week after police say Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven, when the 22-year-old male victim drove into the parking lot and parked his vehicle. “It was a great effort by multiple agencies”. As the video begins, the victim is seen pulling up in a white SUV just as the suspect walks out of the store. At the same time a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy drove into the parking lot of the store and parked his vehicle. Baker started making fun of the victim, mocking how the victim walked, police said. He then fled around the corner of the store. “You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that”.

Baker, of DE, was charged with simple assault and related crimes, adding to his criminal history.

The bench warrants were issued in the days afterwards, one for a violation of his probation on theft charges, and a second for failure to pay back child support.

Bail was set and posted at 10% of $25,000. A $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was also offered, but it is unknown whether that is part of the operation that sheriff’s deputies participated in Monday. It was unclear if that helped police track him down.

Baker has been transferred to Chester County Prison to await a preliminary hearing. His bail was upped to $500,000 after he failed to appear after his earlier arrest.

Defense attorney Francis Miller didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The suspect who allegedly punched a man with cerebral palsy last month in Chester County is back in police custody.