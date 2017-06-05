Arrested as UK Prime Minister Vows Crackdown After London Attack

The militant group’s agency released a statement on its media page saying that “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack“. The attack, which Britain’s Metropolitan Police described as a “protracted incident,” began when a vehicle struck pedestrians on the London Bridge and concluded at the nearby Borough Market, where the suspects attempted to stab multiple people.

Police forensics investigators work on London Bridge after an attack left seven people dead and dozens injured in London.

Twelve people were arrested in counterterrorism raids in the Barking area of east London, police said on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, police arrested 12 people in East London. The attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to be fake.

Police said they were searching four properties believed to be related to the attack.

Prime minister Theresa May promised tough new policies to combat extremism and harsher sentences for terrorism-related offences.

Britain’s Conservative Party has announced that it is suspending national campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8 as a result of the attacks.

London remains on high alert tonight following the brazen incidents that left seven people dead and almost 50 injured many in critical condition. As many as eight people who were walking across the bridge were hit and thrown to the pavement.

Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killing 22 people.

He said the situation confronting the officers was critical – a matter of life and death.

Video from the Borough Market area showed officers with guns bursting into nearby bars and ordering people to get down on the floor. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured.

“While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, she said, without elaborating. The reality is the president plucked five words from the mayor’s longer message that condemned the terrorist acts and explained why Londoners would see an increased police presence in the coming days. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them.I thought if I throw bottles or chairs they can come after me”.

Transportation officials said the busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police; two additional stations also were closed. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

In a statement, Number 10 said the minute’s silence would take place at 11 a.m on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the London attacks an “evil slaughter” on Sunday and said the United States would do everything it could in its power to assist the United Kingdom to bring those responsible to justice. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda.