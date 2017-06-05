Arrests as IS claims Jakarta attacks

A suspected suicide bomb attack rocked a busy bus terminal in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday (May 24) night, leaving at least one policeman dead and five others injured, police said.

The first bomb went off outside a public toilet at about 9pm local time and the second just minutes later near a bus- stop shelter, police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said yesterday.

Indonesia’s elite anti-terror squad was investigating a suicide bombing on Thursday that killed three policemen in the country.

“There were two blasts at around 9:00pm (local time), close to each other, there are three victims”, Andry Wibowo said.

Police sources said an anti-terror squad had immediately raided two houses believed to be owned by the perpetrators in neighboring provinces of Banten and West Java, but the results have not yet been known.

“Thus we’ve actually been prepared – but we didn’t know when and where it was going to happen”.

Indonesian police said the weapons appeared to be pressure-cooker bombs carried in backpacks.

It’s not clear who carried out the attack but Indonesian police spokesman senior commissioner Martinus Sitompul said authorities suspect ISIS involvement, according to CNN-affiliate CNN Indonesia.

“There were similarities”, Mr Setyono said, “only yesterday’s (attack) had been more perfected”. Dozens of the extremists have returned to Indonesia.

In January 2016, four militants killed four people in a gun and bomb assault in the heart of Jakarta.

The legislation adds offenses such as taking part in military training at home or overseas, communicating about conducting terrorist acts and joining or recruiting for a declared terrorist organization. President Joko Widodo arrived together with Vice President Jusuf Kalla at roughly around 09:45 pm.

Analysts contacted by TODAY believe that the Jakarta attack was unlikely to be inspired by the Manchester blast on Monday that killed more than 20 people and injured about 120 others at a pop concert. No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

Jakarta-based security analyst Sidney Jones, who heads think-tank the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, described the claim as “very credible”.

The attack came two days before the start of Ramadan.

“It is not through coordination or direct instruction from Islamic State”.

Following the attack, several embassies in Jakarta, including that of the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and Malaysia, have issued travel advisories for their respective citizens who now reside in Indonesia.