Arsenal v Everton: Francis Jeffers defends Arsene Wenger

Laurent Koscielny’s red card, which he got for a lunging tackle during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday, will keep him sidelined for the game, while his usual partner Shkodran Mustafi is also a doubt. I guided this club for years with very limited resources, I had to always sell our best players.

“We had a scare about his cruciate but it is only medial knee ligaments so the positive is that he avoids surgery”.

Ferguson’s 17-year spell at Old Trafford saw Manchester United claim a stunning 13 Premier League titles and the now retired Scotsman says that more clubs should be looking for a big picture strategy rather than a quick fix.

The Arsenal defence is Wenger’s main concern as Laurent Koscielny is suspended after being sent off against Everton and fellow centre-back Gabriel is out injured.

“We will see as he needs to go through some tests”.

Arsene Wenger today insisted the outcome of the FA Cup Final will have no bearing on his future as Arsenal manager and reiterated his stance that it will not be his last match in football. “Mustafi is still sick and hasn’t trained yet”.

With three central defenders out, Wenger would have to convert Nacho Monreal into a centre-back and pick Per Mertesacker to make just his second appearance of the season.

At the conclusion of the Premier League season, Wenger will then prepare his players for a third FA Cup final in five years. “At the moment I think we should focus on short term and what’s going on on Sunday and in the cup final”. The last worry I have is myself.

Aaron Ramsey’s superb 91st-minute strike at least enabled Wenger’s men to finish their league campaign on a stylish note, after Romelu Lukaku had halved Everton’s two-goal deficit with a penalty, the Belgian’s 25th Premier League strike of the season. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn’t go down well. Back in the day I said in an interview coaching wasn’t Arsene’s strong point.