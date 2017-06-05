Arsene Wenger may bid for Riyad Mahrez after admitting interest in winger

Arsene Wenger admitted Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester City’s wantaway star Riyad Mahrez.

The Sun’s Neil Ashton has reported that Leicester City want £40 million for Mahrez, but Leicester Mercury’s Jordan Blackwell said the Foxes aren’t letting him go unless someone pays them £50 million.

Iwobi revealed how Wenger’s famed man-management skills have helped him develop.The Nigerian ace said: “I remember when I made my debut against Sheffield Wednesday and he put me at ease right away”.

Mbappe recently came out saying that he would only move to a side that would offer him regular playing time as he needs to develop as a player which could make Arsenal an attractive destination. Not yet. No, we have not. “Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen”. “It might not happen”.

They might have missed out on the Champions League, but according to Giroud, he thinks that the Gunners will be fine, and he sees his future with the club.

Some fans will question whether three signings is enough for Arsenal to ensure a return to the top echelons of the Premier League but such a policy shows Wenger’s faith in his current crop.

Wenger is loooking to strengthen his squad this summer in the hope of making a push for the Premier League title, after signing a two-yer contract extension at the club earlier this week.

Arsenal’s second place finish in 2015-16 was misleading in many ways, considering that they were never in the run for the league win, with Leicester’s only challenge coming from Tottenham – Arsenal’s local rivals that they managed to pip at the end.

“I’ve had the four best seasons of my career at Leicester and have loved every moment”.

Arsenal have been criticised for signing slight attackers in recent seasons, but Mahrez is different to the options now available for head coach Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have cash reserves of over £100m but are set to lose a huge chunk of revenue next season after missing out on Champions League football. The central defender made 18 appearances for Arsenal in total last season and has five caps for England in the Under-21 level.