As United Kingdom General Election Approaches, The Labour Party Makes Gains

The Prime Minister rejected the suggestion her decision to go to the polls, having previously insisted there would not be an early election, was exclusively in the interests of the Conservative Party. “What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday is that it is the Conservative party that always has been and is and always will be a low tax party”.

“You’ve seen our record”. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on.

Listing proposals to pump more resources into education and mental health care, Mr Corbyn said: ‘We have to respect the needs of people and challenge all of us to say that if we want to live in a society that genuinely cares for all, we’ve got to be prepared to deal with issues of inequality and pay for it.

Ryan went on to seemingly throw in the towel to the Conservatives nationally, saying: “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority, possibly with more MPs than they have ever had before”.

In another key exchange, Mrs May said she didn’t know whether North Korea receives funding from the UK’s foreign aid budget.

Mr Corbyn, a long-standing advocate of nuclear disarmament, struggled and was accused of “dodging the question” by veteran host David Dimbleby as he refused to say what he would do if Britain was threatened with a nuclear strike.

The Labour party leader, who is hoping to win Thursday’s national election, said the vote should go ahead to show democracy would not be halted by the London Bridge attack that left seven dead and 48 injured.

But a bullish Mrs May told the audience she had the “balls” to call an election because she wanted a strong hand to negotiate Brexit and claimed a minority government led by Mr Corbyn would be propped up by the SNP.

ComRes, which conducted the poll for the Sunday Mirror and Independent newspapers, said support for the Conservatives stood at 47 percent, up one percentage point, and Labour was on 35 percent, also up one point.

ORB said May’s lead had increased from six percentage points in its previous poll which was published on May 27.

The decline in support for the Conservatives coincided with a surprise announcement by May last month that she would make elderly people pay more for their social care, despite concerns that it could undermine support among ageing, wealthy homeowners – a core source of Conservative votes.

He vowed to ensure that work pays, as well as to give people a sense of pride and goal, stressing the importance of creating a vibrant local economy in all parts of the country.

However, she stopped short of repeating an apparent promise by Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon that there would be no rise in income tax for higher earners.

Earlier this year, May’s government was forced into a U-turn when it dropped a plan to increase national insurance contributions on self-employed workers after Conservative lawmakers protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.