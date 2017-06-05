AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co

Agilent Technologies had 29 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by Credit Suisse. Natixis has “Neutral” rating and GBX 4456 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 26. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,059,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. The stock of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, December 1. The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, November 10. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2016Q3. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 50,288 shares and now owns 416,554 shares. 88 funds opened positions while 236 raised stakes. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.61. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 44,555 shares. 5,991 are held by Advisor Prns. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A). Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 424,361 shares. It improved, as 77 investors sold EBAY shares while 258 reduced holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 21,076 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 58,338 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 115,244 shares. State Street Corp invested in 704,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. About 5,901 shares traded. D E Shaw & has 290,965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The insider TIERNEY THOMAS J sold 6,014 shares worth $200,157. HIRSCH DIDIER sold $1.08 million worth of stock. Eck Robert J. sold $400,499 worth of Anixter International Inc. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 6.33 million shares with $188.06 million value, down from 8.46 million last quarter.

Among 19 analysts covering AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE:AZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. Barclays PLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 36.65% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The company was maintained on Friday, February 17 by Jefferies.

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 5.

About 249,745 shares traded. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.