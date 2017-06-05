At least 1000 injured in Turin stampede

Italian police said Sunday that more than 1,500 people were injured, three of them seriously, in a mass stampede in the northern Italian city of Turin on Saturday night.

According to news reports, several thousands of fans were watching a live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the city’s San Carlo square on Saturday.

We will remind, real Madrid beat Juventus 4:1 in the final of the Champions League for the first time in the history of the second year in a row became the victor of the tournament. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

“The nightmare of Juventus took over another haunted night”, wrote La Repubblica, referring to the club’s run of losing five finals since they last lifted the crown in 1996.

At least one person was carried away on a stretcher and medics treated fans in the square for cuts and other injuries sustained in the stampede.

Some of the injuries occurred after a railing around the entrance to an underground vehicle park beneath the square gave way under the weight of the crush, causing some of those injured to fall up to two meters onto tarmac.

Marco Gulini said he was pushed to the ground by the surging crowd.

Fellow supporter Filippo took refuge in a restaurant in a neighbouring square. “With everything that is going on nowadays, it’s only to be expected”.