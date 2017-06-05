Austin Dillon captures wet Coca-Cola 600 for 1st Cup win

It hasnt sunk in.

Jimmie has come by the auto a couple of times in practice already looking at notes and printing out our driver traces and trying to figure out whatever we can do to help me,  Earnhardt said. We’re in the Chase. Following the one and a half hour rain delay, Truex never missed a beat with rocket restarts and clean air keeping him up front all night.

Earnhardt will now turn his attention to Dover, where he has one career win in the sport’s top series and will go into Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) 23rd in the points standings. Truex had taken the lead through a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began on lap 63.

A huge part of that was due to lapped traffic, which battled Truex for positioning and forced him to work harder to catch back up to the leaders of Johnson then Dillon.

“This place is tough”, he said.

Sato crashed on the final lap of the race five years ago when he tried to pass Dario Franchitti for the lead.

Busch, who had some momentum on his side after claiming a $1 million victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, showed he had some speed left over for the CMS track by claiming a Stage 1 win.

Johnson limped home to finish in 17th.

“Those guys are performing, so they’re going to talk about them”, Dillon said. He was top-10 all night. Harvick dealt with a loose-fitting wheel much of the first 200 laps to fall a lap down, then slipped on some slick fluid laid down by Ty Dillon to fall back further. But Harvick, who won here in 2011 and 2013, held strong to end in eighth. “There was agreement that this process would enhance the racing we see at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and ultimately would make for an exciting Coca-Cola 600“. But it’s been a long, long time since I won at Charlotte, which was never in a Cup auto, so finally we got that out of the way, and now we look forward to hopefully being able to make it back to back.

Kyle Larson was knocked out of the race after hitting the outside wall when a tire went down. He was 33rd, his worst finish of the season.

Harvick retook the lead by getting off pit road first during the first caution of the race on lap 20.

“I made a mistake”, he said.

WHOS HOT: Kyle Busch sure does love Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Verizon IndyCar Series: Redemption for Takuma Sato – Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 after a crushing defeat in the 2012 race, he got the sweet taste of redemption – and 2 percent milk.

Martin Truex Jr. dominated but couldn’t score back-to-back Coca-Cola 600 wins.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Truex, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin. Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski wrecked out early after spinning in oil Jeffrey Earnhardt left on the track. After the race, crew chief Chad Knaus stood a few feet from Johnson’s trailer, a look of disbelief drawn on his face as he tapped his foot in a pool of strewn gasoline.